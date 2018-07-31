DOVER, Del. — More than a dozen Delaware inmates charged in a fatal prison riot last year are staging a hunger strike.

Department of Correction officials confirmed Tuesday that 14 inmates housed at Sussex Correctional Institute in Georgetown began refusing meals at breakfast Monday.

DOC spokesman Jayme Gravell said all 14 inmates were involved in the February 2017 riot at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, during which a prison guard was killed and three other staffers taken hostage. Gravell said three other riot defendants being housed at SCI continue to eat their meals.

The remaining riot defendant is being held at an out-of-state prison.

DOC officials say security and medical staff will monitor the inmates involved in the hunger strike and take appropriate action in accordance with departmental policy.

