DOVER, Del. — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware says it’ll decrease its rates on the Affordable Care Act marketplace by nearly 20%, marking the first time rates have dropped after years of steady increases.

The Delaware News Journal reports reduced premiums will be funded by millions of state and federal dollars, including a small fee taken from all commercial insurers.

The rate relief comes as a state report showed the cost of monthly marketplace premiums doubled from 2014 to 2018, causing thousands of residents to drop coverage and insurers to drop out. Highmark is the only insurer left.

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro also credits Delaware’s newly-approved reinsurance program with helping reduce rates. The program will cover some expensive ACA enrollees’ medical claims. Officials hope the program will keep insurers from increasing premiums for everyone and will encourage marketplace participation.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

