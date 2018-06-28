DOVER, Del. — The state House has given final approval to legislation expanding the number of judges on Delaware’s Chancery Court.

The House voted unanimously Thursday for the measure, which increases the number of vice chancellors from four to six.

The legislation previously won unanimous Senate approval and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney for his signature.

Delaware’s chief justice, Leo Strine Jr., who formerly led the Chancery Court, asked for the two new judges as part of his budget request for the fiscal year that starts Sunday.

The court is known for handling high-profile disputes involving some of the country’s largest companies, many of which are incorporated in Delaware.

