Among the issues expected to be discussed this year are Democratic proposals for more gun control restrictions, and a proposal to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults.

Reinstating the death penalty and raising Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 an hour also were among ideas that were floated last year but gained little traction.

Meanwhile, revenue projections for the current and upcoming fiscal years jumped by more than $200 million last month compared to September’s estimates. That means lawmakers could have more latitude in deciding how, and how much, taxpayer money should be spent.