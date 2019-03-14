DOVER, Del. — Democratic lawmakers have re-introduced legislation imposing a new tax on drug manufacturers who sell opioid pain-killers in Delaware.

The bill introduced Tuesday is similar to a measure that was introduced last year but failed to get a floor vote.

The legislation would impose a per-pill tax on prescription opioids ranging from a few cents to a dollar or more, based on their strength and whether they are brand-name or generic.

The tax would be used to create a fund for drug treatment programs and research.

Officials estimate that the tax would raise about $8 million over three years.

Meanwhile, Delaware and several other states are suing opioid manufacturers for allegedly misleading doctors and consumers about the dangers of their products.

