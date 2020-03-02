REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Police in Delaware arrested a man accused of entering a bar and pointing a BB gun made to look like a handgun at people gathered inside, authorities confirmed Sunday.

Patrons and workers at a Rehoboth Beach bar reported late Saturday that an agitated man had grabbed an employee and pointed a gun at others inside the establishment, the city’s police department said in a statement.

An officer saw the suspect walking down the road afterward, then spotted him stashing what appeared to be a gun inside a tree, the police statement said. Officers found the weapon and determined it was a BB gun made to look like a .40-caliber handgun.

Bryan P. Meck, 28, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of felony aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.