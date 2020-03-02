An officer saw the suspect walking down the road afterward, then spotted him stashing what appeared to be a gun inside a tree, the police statement said. Officers found the weapon and determined it was a BB gun made to look like a .40-caliber handgun.
Bryan P. Meck, 28, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of felony aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.
It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.