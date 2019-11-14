Capt. Earl K. Brode says the owner tried to catch the dog and got into an argument with Bonsall, who briefly left and returned with a BB gun pointed at the neighbor. The neighbor then called police.

Police say officers found a BB gun in Bonsall’s home, along with several other guns that Bonsall’s barred from possessing as he’s a registered sex offender. Bonsall has since posted bail and been released. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

