According to police, Edwards was identified as a suspect in the Feb. 5 shooting death of Randolph White, 40. Officers found White in response to a call about a shooting, adding that he died at a local hospital.
Police said Edwards, who was already jailed for an unrelated matter, is now jailed under a cash-only bail of $1,050,000 on the new charges. It’s not known if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.
