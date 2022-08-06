Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort and Casino after a lengthy investigation by the Dover Police Department.

Detectives learned that the man would be at the Bally’s Resort and Casino, with drugs, according to a statement released by police.

When officers approached the man while he was still in his vehicle, he allegedly rammed his automobile into the responding police vehicles in an attempt to flee. Police were able to stop the man and take him into custody, Mater Corporal Ryan Schmid said.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 1.312 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a 9 mm handgun and $2,233 of suspected drug proceeds, police said.

Detectives later learned the man was also wanted on unrelated charges by the Bridgeville Police Department. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, resisting arrest with force or violence and several firearms charges. The man was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $104,100 cash bail.

GiftOutline Gift Article