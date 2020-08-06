Officials said the trooper found weapons, including the machete that was concealed between the driver’s seat and the center console. Eskridge, of Seaford, has been prohibited from owning or possessing a deadly weapon due to prior convictions, the release said.
He faces multiple charges, including Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
