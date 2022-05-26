The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
National

Delaware man charged in crash that killed passenger in SUV

By
May 26, 2022 at 1:53 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware man is facing multiple charges in connection with a traffic accident in which a passenger inside his vehicle was killed, authorities said.

Delaware State Police said in a news release that an SUV was traveling southbound on Judith Road south of Dinahs Corner Road near Dover on Wednesday evening. The SUV left the road in a curve and overturned onto its passenger side before hitting a utility pole and resting on its roof, police said.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The unidentified passenger who was not properly restrained died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver was identified as Aaron Stevens, 61, of Dover. After he was treated and released from a local hospital, Stevens was charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree vehicular homicide and a fifth instance of DUI, according to troopers.

Stevens was arraigned and jailed on a $16,150 cash bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Loading...