Delaware man charged in crash that killed passenger in SUV

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware man is facing multiple charges in connection with a traffic accident in which a passenger inside his vehicle was killed, authorities said.
The unidentified passenger who was not properly restrained died at the scene, troopers said.
The driver was identified as Aaron Stevens, 61, of Dover. After he was treated and released from a local hospital, Stevens was charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree vehicular homicide and a fifth instance of DUI, according to troopers.
Stevens was arraigned and jailed on a $16,150 cash bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.