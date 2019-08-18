WYOMING, Del. — Police say a man has been charged in a crash that killed a pedestrian in Wyoming, Delaware.

Delaware State Police say it happened Saturday evening.

Authorities say 26-year-old Bradford Husfelt was trying to pass a vehicle and ended up driving on the sidewalk and partly on the front yard of a residence.

Authorities say a 78-year-old pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk was hit by the vehicle police say was driven by Husfelt, who drove away from the scene and was later found at his home.

Police say he has been charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, reckless driving and other charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.