She turned it over to officers, who sent it to a crime lab where it was determined the beverage contained isopropyl alcohol, the documents detailed.
A monthslong investigation concluded when Curtis Malloy, 50, confessed to having added the cleaning solution to the drink, Newark police spokesman Lt. Andrew Rubin told the newspaper. When police confronted Malloy, he told investigators the woman had teased him and he was upset with her, the court documents said. He’s charged with adulteration.
Security video from the workplace also showed Malloy at the woman’s desk at odd times, Rubin said.
