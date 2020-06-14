Police said Wescott’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend was asleep with her two children and another female family member when Wescott allegedly broke into her home.
Police said the woman attempted to call 911, but Wescott slapped the phone out of her hands. They said the woman ran into a bedroom, but Wescott grabbed her by the neck, making it difficult for her to breathe. He then fled the area before police arrived.
Wescott has been charged with felony second-degree burglary, felony strangulation, terroristic threatening, theft, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and malicious interference with emergency communications.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.
