DOVER, Del. — Authorities say a Delaware man prohibited from having guns has been charged after police found a semi-automatic rifle with a bump stock attachment at his home.

Dover police say 45-year-old Joseph Carter was arrested Monday. A search of his home turned up an AR-15 with a bump stock.

Carter, who was already wanted on an offensive touching charge and animal welfare offenses, was charged with possession of a firearm by person prohibited, possession of a destructive weapon and being a fugitive. Bail was set at $20,500.

State lawmakers last year outlawed bump stocks, which can significantly increase the rate of fire for semi-automatic weapons.

The move came after a gunman, who had several weapons outfitted with bump stocks, killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in Las Vegas in 2017.

