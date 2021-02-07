Hatchell said a 37-year-old male from Smyrna and a 34-year-old woman from Dover were both stabbed with a large knife by the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman was treated for stab wounds to her abdomen.
Palmer turned himself in Saturday and was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1.1 million cash bond.
