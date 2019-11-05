West is accused of fatally shooting Combs outside of the Dover school where West worked. Police said no students were there at the time.

Prosecutors have said the dispute stemmed from text messages exchanged between West and Combs’ wife, who also worked at the school.

West previously declined a manslaughter plea deal and maintains he acted in self-defense. His attorney argues he thought Combs may’ve been armed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD