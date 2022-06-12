Delaware man dies during Escape the Cape Triathlon

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man died Sunday while participating in the Escape the Cape Triathlon in New Jersey, race officials said.

The News Journal reports that the man went into distress during the water portion of the race.

According to a joint statement from DelMoSports and the Delaware River & Bay Authority, the man, who officials described as “70-plus,” was near the finish of the Open Water Classic portion of the competition about 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he was spotted in distress by lifeguards.