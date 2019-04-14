MIDDLETOWN, Del. — Delaware State Police say one man was killed when his car hit the back of a fire truck that was stopped while responding to a wreck.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the 57-year-old man from Wilmington died Saturday night on U.S. 301 near Middletown.

Authorities say the fire truck arrived at the scene of an accident about 8 p.m. Saturday, then was struck from behind by a car traveling north on U.S. 301.

Police say the firetruck’s emergency lights were on at the time of the crash and the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

The operator of the fire truck declined medical treatment.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.