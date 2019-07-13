DOVER, Del. — A Delaware man who police say fired at them during a standoff stemming from a domestic violence incident has been charged with attempted murder.

State police said in a news release Friday that 38-year-old Justin M. Topolski of Dover has been arraigned and was being held in lieu of a $665,100 cash bond. Topolski was taken into custody after the standoff last month and was previously being held at a behavioral health facility.

Police say they were called to a home June 25 after Topolski’s mother reported he had threated her with a knife. Police say they set up a perimeter and Topolski fired in their direction, striking a marked car.

Topolski also faces charges including aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. Court records don’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.