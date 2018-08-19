DOVER, Del. — A Delaware man has been arrested on his fifth driving under the influence charge — this time after hitting two pedestrians.

It happened Saturday night when police responded to a crash in Dover, Delaware.

Police say William S. Smith drove off the roadway, hit two pedestrians and a curb. Police say Smith fled the scene and was found in the parking lot of Delaware Technical Community College.

Police smelled alcohol, and a DUI investigation was conducted. Police say a computer check found Smith had four previous DUI convictions.

The pedestrians struck were both 17-year-old females from Dover. They were transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were passengers in Smith’s car. Police say they were not injured. Smith also wasn’t hurt.

