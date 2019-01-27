BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Delaware investigators say they arrested a man and his two parents after more than 300 bags of heroin were found at the home they share.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release that the arrests were preceded by a month-long investigation into 20-year-old Ellis J. Cannon II. They executed a search warrant on Friday at the home he shares with his parents in Bridgeville.

In addition to the heroin, investigators say they found crack cocaine, marijuana and a weapon.

Cannon was charged with multiple drug offenses.

Authorities say they charged the parents with maintaining a drug property because they believe the son was conducting drug sales from the house.

