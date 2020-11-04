Court documents indicate that from August 2015 through August 2017, Phipps placed swatting calls from Delaware to police departments and emergency dispatch centers to agencies in New Jersey, Louisiana, Kentucky, Florida and Georgia. The calls included false reports that murder, shooting incidents, arson, and a hostage situation had taken place or would take place, the documents said.
Weiss also said many of the calls contained explicit threats that the caller would shoot any law enforcement personnel who responded to the call.
