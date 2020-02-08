In early 2019, Wise was distributing between 130 to 650 baggies of fentanyl-laced heroin per day in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood, according to the news release. His drugs changed hands multiple times before the Middletown man ingested them on Feb. 2, 2019, causing his death.
U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said the case is another example of the destructive powers of fentanyl-laced heroin.
