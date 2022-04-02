Authorities said officers found Smith walking just south of the accident scene, and that he smelled of alcohol.

A computer inquiry revealed that Smith’s driver’s license was revoked and that he had been arrested for nine prior DUI offenses.

Smith is charged with felony DUI, driving while his license was revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, and several other traffic offenses.

He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with bond set at $15,500 cash.