WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware mayor says a lawsuit filed in connection with the death of three firefighters nearly two years ago is “an attempt to get more money from the city.”

News outlets report the lawsuit filed Thursday cites a Wilmington policy which puts an engine out of service during a firefighter shift to save overtime as a factor in the deaths. The lawsuit alleges city officials willfully ignored information on the dangers of the policy, which remains in practice.

The lawsuit was filed by families of fallen and surviving Wilmington firefighters and names two former mayors and the fire chiefs they appointed.

Current Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement if the attorneys have convinced their clients that the lawsuit is a way to gain additional compensation, “they are profoundly mistaken.”

