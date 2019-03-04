NEW CASTLE, Del. — The first female adjutant general of the Delaware National Guard has retired.

The News Journal reports that Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons ended a 42-year military career Saturday, having spent two years leading the state National Guard. Brig. Gen. Michael Berry has assumed command.

His position was confirmed by Delaware’s state senate earlier this year.

Carney called Timmons “simply the best,” while Berry noted how Timmons broke barriers and mentored him.

Timmons says she’s proud of her legacy and the direction the Delaware National Guard is heading under Berry’s command.

She called her departure “bittersweet,” but says she’s “ready for some leisure time.” She plans to visit the national parks and places across the country she’s only seen from above, during her time as a commercial airline pilot.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.