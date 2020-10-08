Officials did not comment further on the incident.
Grover was placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation, New Castle County Police said. He has been an officer with the department for eight years.
Grover was ordered to stay 100 yards (91 meters) away from the victim and have no contact with them, The Delaware News Journal reported. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.