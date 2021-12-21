Moses’ family was “incredibly disappointed,” but “not surprised by the report, given the lack of accountability for officers here in Delaware,” family attorney Emeka Igwe said.
Igwe and Moses’ family have called on federal officials to look into the shooting. A federal lawsuit filed by the family claims that the county, its police department, public safety department and the three officers violated Moses’ rights.
The suit also claims the officers lacked the proper training, which contributed to his wrongful death, and the county “specifically knew that its officers needed specific training on excessive force and de-escalation practice.”