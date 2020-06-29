The caution comes as police departments in Dover and Wilmington, two of Delaware’s largest cities, have reported seeing an increase in fireworks complaints in recent weeks, news outlets reported.
Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman told The Delaware State News that his department has received 21 calls about fireworks this year, compared to 16 calls during the same time last year. He added that he expects those numbers to increase ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Wilmington Police also received nearly 50 calls about fireworks in the past few weeks, department spokesman David Karas told The Delaware News Journal.
