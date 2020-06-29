DOVER, Del. — Authorities in Delaware are warning people about the potential dangers of lighting off fireworks as some cities receive an increase in police calls reporting their use.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal issued a warning last week, saying fireworks could cause injuries or death, and reminding citizens that most fireworks are illegal to use or sell in the state.

The caution comes as police departments in Dover and Wilmington, two of Delaware’s largest cities, have reported seeing an increase in fireworks complaints in recent weeks, news outlets reported.

Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman told The Delaware State News that his department has received 21 calls about fireworks this year, compared to 16 calls during the same time last year. He added that he expects those numbers to increase ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Wilmington Police also received nearly 50 calls about fireworks in the past few weeks, department spokesman David Karas told The Delaware News Journal.

