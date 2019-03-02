DOVER, Del. — Public health officials are reporting 16 flu-related deaths so far this season in Delaware.

The Delaware Health and Social Services said Friday in a statement that all the cases were people who had underlying health conditions and who were infected with the influenza A strain.

The most recent case was a 90-year-old man of Sussex County man who died this week.

The number of lab-confirmed flu cases totaled 3,264 as of Feb. 16, a significant drop from the 5,758 reported in the same time frame last year. There were 35 flu-related deaths in the 2017-2018 season.

Officials are encouraging residents to get the flu vaccine, wash their hands frequently, and try to avoid contact with others if experiencing cold or flu symptoms.

