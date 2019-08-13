NEW CASTLE, Del. — Delaware environmental officials are updating residents about actions taken by a chemical plant owner since a gas leak last year temporarily closed the Delaware Memorial Bridge one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials and Croda are set to host a meeting Wednesday in New Castle about actions taken since Croda’s accidental release of highly flammable ethylene oxide.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Croda in June for the Thanksgiving week incident, levying more than $262,000 in penalties. Croda reached a settlement earlier this year with state officials, who levied a penalty of $250,000.

Croda has blamed the leak on a gasket made of unsuitable material.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.