NEWARK, Del. — A 52-year-old woman was killed Saturday and two other motorists were injured when vehicles collided at a Delaware intersection, troopers said.

The woman, who is from Wilmington but whose name wasn’t immediately released, was driving a truck shortly before 6 a.m. when another vehicle hit the passenger side of her car, according to a Delaware State Police news release.

The woman was prounced dead at the hospital, while a passenger inside her vehicle was treated for injuries at the scene and released. The 18-year-old man driving the other car, who is from Newark, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Christiana Medical Center.

State police were investigating the crash and no charges had been filed. None of the three passengers were “properly restrained” at the time of the crash, the police news release said. The intersection is controlled by traffic lights.