The woman was prounced dead at the hospital, while a passenger inside her vehicle was treated for injuries at the scene and released. The 18-year-old man driving the other car, who is from Newark, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Christiana Medical Center.
State police were investigating the crash and no charges had been filed. None of the three passengers were “properly restrained” at the time of the crash, the police news release said. The intersection is controlled by traffic lights.