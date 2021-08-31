NEWARK, Del. — A woman was killed and three others were hurt in a three-car crash after a car crossed into oncoming traffic, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark when an eastbound Chevrolet Cavalier crossed into westbound traffic, where it hit a Jeep Liberty and a Kia Sportage then struck the Jeep, police said in a news release.

Neither the 28-year-old man driving the Chevrolet nor his passenger was properly restrained, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but his passenger, 38-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The 63-year-old man driving the Jeep and 44-year-old woman who was driving the Kia were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.