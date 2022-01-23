No arrests had been made as of early Sunday.
Police investigators said a group of men inside the restaurant were asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the evening due to disorderly behavior and a dispute with other patrons. Two of the men who were told to leave returned to the business later wearing masks, according to police.
The 31-year-old victim lunged at one suspect who removed a necklace from his neck, leading the second suspect to fire a handgun at him, according to the news release. The second suspect later fired into the dining area as the two fled the restaurant, striking the 28-year-old, police said.
The names of those killed were not immediately released Sunday by police, citing the need to notify family members. The state police’s homicide unit was investigating.