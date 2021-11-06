WILMINGTON, Del. — Forty-six people were arrested on criminal charges in northern Delaware during a one-day, multidepartment “enforcement blitz” involving weapons, drugs and probation violations and other counts, troopers said Saturday.

The operation at targeted locations in New Castle County occurred on Thursday over an eight-hour period, according to a Delaware State Police news release.

Authorities cleared 54 active warrants related to the criminal arrests. Officers recovered firearms along with cocaine, marijuana and heroin, the news release said.

“This combined effort (highlights) how the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies combat crime which in turn increases quality of life for the communities we serve,” state police said.

Other agencies involved in the blitz included the New Castle County and Wilmington police departments and the state Department of Corrections.