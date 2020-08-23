Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.
The incident started when Amy and Winslow left a business and began to verbally taunt a woman and her son over the political signs they were holding and what they were wearing, according to court documents reported by news outlets.
Video shows a man attempting to get the hat back. Court documents say Amy struck the man with a closed fist and caused a laceration to his lips. Court records also say Amy then hit the woman filming the incident.
