WILMINGTON, Del. — The police chief of Wilmington, Delaware, says he’s unsure if the department can afford body cameras and related costs such as storage and redaction.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Saturday that Chief Robert Tracy told the City Council last week that he’s also not sure if the cameras are necessary. The department has declined to provide a cost estimate of cameras and related maintenance.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have begun using body cameras, often in the wake of officer shootings or uses of force. Tracy says department training fosters more community trust than cameras.

The department bought several body cameras for the first time in 2014. Later, about 20 officers tested cameras between 2016 and 2017. No cameras have been worn since then.

