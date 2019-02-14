SEAFORD, Del. — The police chief of Seaford, Delaware, is resigning less than a year after taking the job.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Chief Robert Kracyla turned in his resignation letter Monday and will stay in the role until the end of the month. Mayor David Genshaw says the chief is leaving to be closer to his family.

Kracyla has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience and was sworn into the Seaford job last April. He previously worked with Dover police, state police and the FBI, where he served in the terrorism unit.

The city says crime numbers have decreased since Kracyla took over the department. It’s unclear who will replace him as the permanent chief.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.