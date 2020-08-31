By Associated PressAugust 31, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDTWILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Wilmington were investigating a shooting Monday morning that they said injured an 11-year-old girl.The incident took place around 10:45 a.m., police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNo further details were immediately released.According to The News-Journal, shootings in the city over the weekend pushed the number of gunshot victims so far this year past the number of people shot in Wilmington in all of 2019.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy