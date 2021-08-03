The ambulance crew left the vehicle and called state troopers for assistance, police said. One trooper who responded couldn’t control Martin, and a second trooper who came to help was kicked in the chest and fell through the open back door of the ambulance, police said. The trooper sustained minor injuries.
Multiple officers then responded, got Martin under control and he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Troopers filed eight charges against Martin, including second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force and driving under the influence.
Martin is free on bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.