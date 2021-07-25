An off-duty police officer from the New Castle County Police Department saw the interaction and tried to assist, the newspaper reported. Other unknown men became involved in the altercation, during which the initial suspect struck the Dewey Beach officer, rendering him unconscious.
The off-duty officer and a “concerned citizen” restrained the suspect until responding officers arrived, according to police.
Both officers were taken to a hospital. The New Castle officer was treated for facial lacerations and released, while the Dewey Beach officer was treated for a concussion, Dempsey said.
The suspect faces charges including second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force or violence, and criminal mischief.
He was arraigned and was being held on $35,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.