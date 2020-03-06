The man continued driving, hitting a police car and another vehicle before officers opened fire as he drove up over the sidewalk in their direction, police said. No officers were injured.
The suspect kept driving after being shot once, but was later arrested and taken to a hospital in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.
The suspect wasn’t identified and no charges were immediately announced. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the state Department of Justice are investigating.
