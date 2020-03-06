WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities in Delaware shot and wounded a suspect accused of ramming a police cruiser and speeding onto a sidewalk where officers were standing, a police department confirmed.

A Wilmington resident flagged down an officer after 6 p.m. Thursday and said there was a domestic dispute in progress, news outlets reported. Wilmington police spotted a 51-year-old man in the area attempting to escape in a car and repeatedly ordered him to stop, the department told news outlets.

The man continued driving, hitting a police car and another vehicle before officers opened fire as he drove up over the sidewalk in their direction, police said. No officers were injured.

The suspect kept driving after being shot once, but was later arrested and taken to a hospital in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

The suspect wasn’t identified and no charges were immediately announced. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the state Department of Justice are investigating.

