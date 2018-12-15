CLAYMONT, Del. — Delaware State Police have released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed when a drunken driver hit him.

Authorities said in a news release Saturday that 38-year-old Nicholas Weaver of Wilmington died early Friday when a sports utility vehicle hit him on Governor Printz Boulevard in Claymont.

Police say Weaver wasn’t carrying a light or wearing light or reflective clothing. He was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.

Authorities have charged 42-year-old Bruce C. Bryan of Chester, Pennsylvania, with DUI. It wasn’t clear Saturday if he has an attorney.

