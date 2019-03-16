DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware are investigating what happened when a car hit a cyclist, causing serious injuries.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release that the accident happened Thursday night around 9 p.m. in the Dover area.

Police say a 56-year-old woman driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser hit a 59-year-old man on a bicycle. The cyclist was tossed onto the pavement, and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver wasn’t injured, and police don’t think she was impaired.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges had been filed as of Friday night.

