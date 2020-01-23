A state police spokesman said investigators are trying to determine the origin of the calls, which have been received by scores of residents in Delaware and 19 other states, some as far away as California and Oregon.

State police said that the scammers “can be very convincing” and are “playing on the emotional vulnerability of the victim.”

State police said that they never request payment for fines, traffic tickets or bail. Those transactions are conducted by the courts and never over the phone.