BEAR, Del. — Delaware State Police say two women got in a fight at a Chick-fil-A drive through and one driver intentionally kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach.

The Delaware News Journal reports 19-year-old Jada Blake was waiting in line at a Chick-fil-A in Bear when another vehicle pulled in front of her.

Police say Blake blocked the vehicle and got out to confront the driver, a 21-year-old pregnant woman. Police say Blake struck the woman in the head through a window before getting out and kicking the woman’s stomach, knowing she was pregnant.

After the fight, troopers arrested Blake as she continued to wait in line.

The pregnant woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Blake was charged with seven violations, including assault and menacing.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

