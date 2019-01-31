DOVER, Del. — The head of Delaware’s prison division is leaving the Department of Correction for another job in state government.

In an internal email obtained by The Associated Press, DOC Commissioner Perry Phelps notified staff on Thursday that Bureau of Prisons Chief Steve Wesley will begin a new job Monday with the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families.

According to the email, Wesley’s new role will be as a professional standards administrator with the Division of Management Support Services.

Deputy prison bureau chief Shane Troxler will serve as acting chief until the selection of a permanent replacement for Wesley, who spent less than two years in the post.

