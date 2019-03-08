NEW CASTLE, Del. — A Delaware prison released an inmate one night this week during a snowstorm.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 28-year-old Misty Toomey had only her sweat suit when she was released from the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle.

She had planned to meet with Delaware Mentor Program officials who would provide her with clothing, toiletries and other items for her re-entry into society before a daytime release. Toomey’s family and program officials also expected her to be released during the day.

Toomey’s midnight release comes after Delaware pledged to ensure released inmates have the needed resources to succeed outside of prison. State Department of Correction spokeswoman Jayme Gravell says the midnight release was unusual, but the prison has a “duty to release that person as quickly as possible.”

