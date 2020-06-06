Around 9 p.m. Friday, protesters marched onto Interstate 95, forcing Delaware State Police to shut the highway down in both directions until protesters moved on about 30 minutes later. There were no reports of injuries.
A similar march in Wilmington last week also resulted in a brief shutdown of the highway and a confrontation with troopers.
I-95 in northern Virginia was also shut down by protests Friday night, resulting in nearly 50 arrests there.
